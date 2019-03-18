|
FORD, L. Keith Age 65 of Dayton, passed away March 15, 2019. He was born December 28, 1953 in Pikeville, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his father, Billie Ford; wife, Debra Ford; and step-daughter, Kelly McCormick. Keith is survived by parents: Dora and Rick Ogden; his sweetheart, Tami Morgan; daughters: Loretta, Devonda and Crystal; grandchildren: Dustin, Sabrina, Debra, Lil Dale, Ariel, Angel, Kaylee and Shannon; great-grandchildren: Mariah, Matthew, Payton and Jaxon; sisters: Sharon (Bob), Rhonda (Don) and Pam; brothers: Brad (Terri), Steve (Jeanie) and Gerald (Missy); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Keith loved his family more than life itself, and he had a heart of pure gold. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday. Burial to follow at Royal Oaks Memorial Gardens, Brookville. To share a memory of Keith or leave a special message for his family please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 18, 2019