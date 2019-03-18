Home

L. Keith FORD Obituary
FORD, L. Keith Age 65 of Dayton, passed away March 15, 2019. He was born December 28, 1953 in Pikeville, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his father, Billie Ford; wife, Debra Ford; and step-daughter, Kelly McCormick. Keith is survived by parents: Dora and Rick Ogden; his sweetheart, Tami Morgan; daughters: Loretta, Devonda and Crystal; grandchildren: Dustin, Sabrina, Debra, Lil Dale, Ariel, Angel, Kaylee and Shannon; great-grandchildren: Mariah, Matthew, Payton and Jaxon; sisters: Sharon (Bob), Rhonda (Don) and Pam; brothers: Brad (Terri), Steve (Jeanie) and Gerald (Missy); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Keith loved his family more than life itself, and he had a heart of pure gold. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday. Burial to follow at Royal Oaks Memorial Gardens, Brookville. To share a memory of Keith or leave a special message for his family please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 18, 2019
