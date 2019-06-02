HADDIX, L. Ruth Age 94, of South Vienna passed away on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at Hearth & Home of El Camino Dr. She was born on March 31st, 1925 in Clarksburg, West Virginia the daughter of Leslie Ray and Mamie (Garrett) Fortney. She was an executive secretary for 18 years and retired from Cooper Industries. Ruth loved playing the organ, reading and enjoyed spending time with family. She was an avid bridge player in her earlier years. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Ben Haddix whom she married on March 12th, 1945. She is also survived by her children: Stephen (Janie) Haddix of West Liberty, Michael (Sue Anne) Haddix of South Vienna, a sister Madge Trick of Rockledge, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Linda Haddix of New Carlisle; three grandchildren: Stacie (Brian) Pulley, Jason (Kim) Haddix and Amanda (Jeremy) Griesbaum; great-grandchildren: Morgan Monroe, Rowan, Maple and Oren Griesbaum; three great-great grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Bob Buroker of New York. She is preceded in the death by her parents, a son, Christopher Haddix; two sisters and four brothers. A graveside service will be held at a later time in Vernon-Asbury Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary