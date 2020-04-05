|
POOL, L. William Born June 17th, 1937 to Leona and A.C Pool formerly of Dayton, Ohio. Preceded in death by his wife Judy in December of 2019. Bill passed away peacefully on March 26th. He graduated from Fairmont High School and Bowling Green State University. Bill was a local insurance agent in Eaton and volunteer over the years for many area organizations. He was an member of the Eaton First Presbyterian Church and loved being in various clubs including the Antique Study Club, Koi Club, and the Scottish Terrier Club, to name a few. He loved talking to people and was never without something to contribute. Bill is survived by his sons Todd and his wife Cynthia of Middletown, Ohio, Brian and his wife Beth of Eaton, Ohio, and daughter Traci and her husband Rob, of Duxbury, Mass. He was a loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss him very much. A celebration of Bill and Judy will be held at a later date. Celebrate Bill's life by donating to the Eaton FPC Youth Mission Fund.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020