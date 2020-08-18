1/1
La'Rese POLLARD
1948 - 2020
POLLARD (Mauldin), La'Rese Virginia Age 71, of Dayton, OH, was born August 18, 1948, in Meridian, MS. On Thursday, August 13, 2020, La'Rese Pollard transitioned from this life to be in the presence of the Lord. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 am on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:30 am. To view a full obituary, to share a memory, or leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
AUG
20
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Memories & Condolences
