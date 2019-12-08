Home

LaDonna Sowry Obituary
SOWRY, LaDonna Jean 62, of Huber Heights, passed away on December 5, 2019 at home. She was born on January 27, 1957 to Fene and Sarah (Deck) Lane in Dayton, OH. On April 15, 1980 she married Roger A. Sowry. She was preceded in death by her Father, Fene Lane. LaDonna is survived by her loving Husband of 39 years, Roger; Children, Brandon and Sara Sowry; Grandchildren, Emma, Ezra, Saylor, Sophia, and Slaede; Mother, Sarah Lane; Sisters, Kathy, Emma, and Tammy; and many other loving family and friends. LaDonna will be laid to rest in Wheelock Cemetery, West Milton, OH. Arrangements in the care of Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations in LaDonna's memory are suggested to . To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019
