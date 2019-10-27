Home

Nicol-Wells-Kloss-Murphy Funeral Home
5252 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 442-0000
LaDonna ZAMECNIK

LaDonna ZAMECNIK Obituary
ZAMECNIK, LaDonna Jean 94, of Randall Residence, Tipp City, OH, and formerly of Lyndhurst, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, OH on February 17, 1925, the daughter of Evelyn and Ferdinand Treter. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Norman; brother William Dysinger; step brother and sister Daniel Treter and Mary Ann Treter. She is survived by a daughter Linda (Jim) Dean of Dayton, OH; a son Paul (Susan) Zamecnik of Manakin-Sabot, VA; grandchildren Chelsea (Eric) Rogge of Hebron, KY: Kyle Dean of Chicago, IL: Julia (Kiran) Moghe of Alexandria, VA; Brian Zamecnik of Philadelphia, PA; Matthew Zamecnik of Williamsburg, VA; and a number of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, from 5 pm 7 pm at Nicol-Wells-Kloss-Murphy Funeral Home, 5252 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst, OH. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 9:30 am at Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Hts, OH, Pastor Jessica Shields officiating. View full obituary at www.nicolwellskloss.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019
