LaJune GILL
1930 - 2020
GILL, LaJune M. Mrs. LaJune M. Gill, 90, of Springfield, departed this life on September 17, 2020, following a brief illness at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 18, 1930, in Springfield, OH. the daughter of Morris and Elizabeth (Kinley) Nicholson. She was a graduate of Springfield High School. She was a faithful and devoted member of the Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research Springfield, Ohio, Branch where she served as Secretary to her death and over 30 years as the first Secretary of the IDMR State Officers Board. LaJune leaves to cherish her memory, husband Oliver E. Gill, Springfield, son David L. Gill, Springfield (formerly of Columbus), nieces Teressa L. (Spencer) Samuel of Columbus, Lisa K. (John) Rakestraw, Regan and Camryn Rakestraw all of Springfield and a host of other relatives, friends and fellow members of the Institute. LaJune was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Eunice (Nicholson) Gentry. There will be no visitation. Private Memorial Service will be held for the family and lived streamed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llsUq1SCwn4 on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Condolences can be expressed at spfldoh@sbcglobal.net.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 9, 2020.
