Lamanuel McINTOSH Sr.
McINTOSH, Sr., Lamanuel

60, went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020,

after a short illness at Miami Valley Hospital. He is preceded in death by his mother Willie L. (Ligon) McIntosh. He leaves to cherish his memory loving

father James McIntosh, loving and devoted wife Carla (Alford) McIntosh, loving son Lamanuel (Tyra) McIntosh, Jr., grandchildren Mauricia and Daniel McIntosh, loving brother Ellerbee (Jackie) Robertson, other family and friends. He was employed at Kettering

Medical Center for 33 years. He was a faithful member of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School class of 1978. Private Graveside services (FAMILY ONLY) will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:00am, at West Memory Gardens.


HHRoberts.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
