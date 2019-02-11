PILGRIM, Lamar Lamar Pilgrim was born on January 1, 1957 in Hamilton, Ohio to Johnnie and Harriet (Broyles) Pilgrim. Lamar passed peacefully in Hospice of Hamilton on February 4, 2019. Lamar attended Christ Temple Church of God in Christ in Hamilton, Ohio. He was educated in the Hamilton City School District and joined the United States Marine Corps in 1973. After Lamar was honorably discharged from the military, he was employed as a Street Maintenance Worker for the City of Hamilton, where he later retired. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Harriet Pilgrim; one brother, Bobby McGuire; two sisters, Alice Winsted and Yvonne Givens. Lamar leaves to cherish his loving wife of 43 years, Linda Pilgrim; three daughters, Tomeka Smiley of Fairfield, Ohio; Stacy (Terrence) Sheppard of Hinesville, Georgia; and Melanie Pilgrim of Hamilton, Ohio. Three grandsons, Tyrell Sheffield, Kyion Sheppard, Jovani Gamble. Five granddaughters, Tyera Sheffield, NaKiya Wynn, Tyhllar Smiley, Dorrian Edwards and Christian-Lynn Pilgrim. Four brothers, William (Alma) McGuire of Flushing, Michigan; Michael Pilgrim of Lindenwald, Ohio; Tony Pilgrim of Hamilton, Ohio and Larry Pilgrim of Atlanta, Georgia. One sister, Rowena (Charles) Brown of Middletown, Ohio. One aunt, Martha Broyles of Cincinnati, Ohio. Spiritual mother, Essie Fox. Three Godson's, Obadiah Burnett, Tony Jones and Jonnie Zeigler. Special friend, Min. Alvin Richardson, Stanley McClendon, Walter Woodard, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Lamar was famous for greeting everyone with "MY MAN" and by concluding the conversation with "DIG IT MAN." He was also known as the "Bar-B-Que" man. He was full of life and will always be remembered for his infectious laugh and huge smile. There was never a dull moment when he was around; we never knew what was going to come out of his mouth. The family of Lamar Pilgrim wishes to thank all who have been so very kind to us in our hour of bereavement. We are deeply moved and grateful for your concern. A special thank you to the Christ Temple COGIC family and the Fort Hamilton Hospital EVS department and staff. May God bless each and every one of you! Services will be held Monday February 11, 2019 at 11am until time of service at 12pm at the Christ Temple C.O.G.I.C. 577 S. 2nd St. Hamilton, Ohio 45011 Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary