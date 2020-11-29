1/1
Lamar RADER
1934 - 2020
RADER, R. Lamar

86, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away November 25, 2020. He was born October 25, 1934, in Clark County, Ohio, the son of the late Rodger W. & Eunice V. (Werner) Rader. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired electrical contractor & farmer. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn M. Rader;

children, Kathleen (Kevin)

Meyers, Thomas (Tonya) Rader, Daniel (Ada) Rader, Joyce (Bill) Harber; five grandsons, Eric, Ethan, Christopher, Nicholas & Matthew; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In

addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three

sisters, Marilyn, Joanne & Jeannie. Visitation will be 12-1 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
DEC
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
