RADER, R. Lamar
86, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away November 25, 2020. He was born October 25, 1934, in Clark County, Ohio, the son of the late Rodger W. & Eunice V. (Werner) Rader. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired electrical contractor & farmer. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn M. Rader;
children, Kathleen (Kevin)
Meyers, Thomas (Tonya) Rader, Daniel (Ada) Rader, Joyce (Bill) Harber; five grandsons, Eric, Ethan, Christopher, Nicholas & Matthew; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In
addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three
sisters, Marilyn, Joanne & Jeannie. Visitation will be 12-1 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
.