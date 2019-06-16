Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Lamar SPEARS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lamar SPEARS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lamar SPEARS Obituary
SPEARS, Lamar Age 87 of Dayton, OH, was born May 24, 1932 in Hamilton, Ala. to the late Luther and Marie Spears. Lamar was a graduate of Ada Hanna High School, attended A&M University in Huntsville, AL., and was a Veteran of the U. S. Army. On Friday, June 7, 2019, Lamar Spears was called home after a brief decline of health at Grandview Hospital; a year and a half following his loving and devoted wife, Jurdene Metcalf-Spears. May they rest peacefully together. He was also preceded in death by (3) siblings. Lamar leaves to cherish his memory: his only son and devoted caregiver, Dion Spears; daughter-in-law, Robin Spears; (1) grandson, Sterling (Kennedy) Spears; (4) great-grandchildren; (2) sisters-in-law, Robbie Lennon, Chris Crump, both of Dayton, OH; (2) brothers-in-law, Charlie Hollis, of Dayton, OH, Hubert Metcalf, of Somerset, N.J., as well as, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., TUESDAY, June 18, 2019 at PHILLIPS TEMPLE CME CHURCH, 3620, Shiloh Springs Rd., with Pastor James E. Washington, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now