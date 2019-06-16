SPEARS, Lamar Age 87 of Dayton, OH, was born May 24, 1932 in Hamilton, Ala. to the late Luther and Marie Spears. Lamar was a graduate of Ada Hanna High School, attended A&M University in Huntsville, AL., and was a Veteran of the U. S. Army. On Friday, June 7, 2019, Lamar Spears was called home after a brief decline of health at Grandview Hospital; a year and a half following his loving and devoted wife, Jurdene Metcalf-Spears. May they rest peacefully together. He was also preceded in death by (3) siblings. Lamar leaves to cherish his memory: his only son and devoted caregiver, Dion Spears; daughter-in-law, Robin Spears; (1) grandson, Sterling (Kennedy) Spears; (4) great-grandchildren; (2) sisters-in-law, Robbie Lennon, Chris Crump, both of Dayton, OH; (2) brothers-in-law, Charlie Hollis, of Dayton, OH, Hubert Metcalf, of Somerset, N.J., as well as, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., TUESDAY, June 18, 2019 at PHILLIPS TEMPLE CME CHURCH, 3620, Shiloh Springs Rd., with Pastor James E. Washington, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary