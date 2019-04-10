SWONGER, Lamar Eugene 89 of Urbana passed away, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Hearth and Home, Urbana, Ohio. He was born July 1, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio and was a 1947 graduate of Enon High School as well as attended The Ohio State University. Lamar served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He first worked as a farmer on the family farm and then he retired after 25 years of service with Speco Company in Springfield. Lamar was a member of the Urbana United Methodist Church, Champaign County 5-H club, Clover Leaf of Champaign County Square Dance Clubs, S'Allemande Square Dance Club, York Rite, Boggs Lodge 292 F. & A.M. DeGraff, Ohio as well as served 18 years on the Champaign County Fair Board. He is survived by his loving wife, Ella Jo Ann (Ford) Swonger; his sons, Bradley (Barb), Rodney (Julie), Neil (Misty) Swonger; his grandchildren, Jessica (Adam) Clarke, Laura Von Lehman, Whitney (Doug) Gioiello, Brandon (Maggie) Swonger, Erica (Bill) Firestone, Tyler Swonger, Cory Swonger, Spencer Swonger, Casey (Larissa) Swonger, Mitchell Swonger; his great-grandchildren, Emaline and Winnie Swonger, Rowan, Finley, London and Warren Adam Clarke and Mac and Ava Von Lehman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Delbert William and Thelma Emelene (Plantz) Swonger, his son, Ashley Swonger, siblings, Donald Swonger and June (Leonard) Deere. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Masonic honors will begin at 11:30 a.m.; where funeral services to celebrate Lamar's life will follow. Pastor Jim Lillibridge will officiate. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Association, P.O. Box #1633 Solana Beach, CA 92075. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Miami Valley for their kindness and services. Condolences may be express to the family at www.vernonfh.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary