JACOBS, Dr. Lamont Born on June 9, 1937 to Lamont & Mildred Jacobs, peacefully traded his earthly body for a heavenly one on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020. He was joined in heaven with his Savior Jesus, his parents and his twin brother Lamar. He is survived by his wife, Vicki, his sons, Lamont "Monty" (Jane), Ty (Louann), and his daughter Kenda (Dave Moss), as well as 8 grandchildren (Lamont "Mont", Ryan, Xan, Tyler, Kyle, Zak, Micah, Mia), and one great grandson (Parker), his sisters Darla, Candy & Wendy (Rob), and his brother Tad (Kathy). He was a graduate of THE Ohio State University College of Dentistry, where he taught Orthodontics for nine years. Known as "Jake," "Slammer," "Captain Buckeye," "Tommy Toothpaste," "The Phantom," and "Doc," Lamont was highly respected and loved as a husband, father, orthodontist, and Sunday School teacher. He loved Jesus and served his community generously: YMCA Board member for 46 years and a Church Deacon for 25 years. Lamont loved his family, sports, and outdoor adventures: Skiing, Piloting a Small airplane, Fishing, Canoeing, and every sport, especially Ohio State Football. He taught his family and others to love Jesus, love family, be generous, respect everyone, and have loads of FUN. The family would like to thank the Berkeley Square Special Care Staff, and Hospice for their comfort and support. A Life Celebration will be held at Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 5742 Pleasant Ave, Fairfield, OH 45014 Saturday, March 28th at 11:00. Memorial gifts can be made to the Great Miami Valley YMCA: https://www.gmvymca.org/donate
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 15, 2020