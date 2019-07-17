Home

Glickler Funeral Home
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Beaver United Church of Christ
1960 Dayton-Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Beaver United Church of Christ
1960 Dayton-Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH
Lance MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Lance Norman Age 73, passed away on Monday, July 8th in Dayton, Ohio. He was a 1963 graduate of Fairmont High School and one of the founding members of the Night Crawlers. He received his BS and Master's Degree at Ohio University. Lance was also a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was Co-Owner of Engraving Arts and owner of Milford Plaque. He was a pioneer in the development of the Oregon District. Lance is survived by his loving wife Sandi, step-children Scott and Angela, granddaughter Edi, sisters Debbie/Danny Combs and Cindie/Kenny Eubanks, several nieces and nephews and many very special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Bud and Tiny Miller and sister Carole Kashnoski. Lance was a people person, he kept everyone entertained with his wit and good stories, and was always there to listen and offer sound advice to anyone who needed it. Lance was a loving husband, step-father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Those who knew him are left with cherished memories and the knowledge that Lance saw something special in all of us and made sure we knew it. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Beaver United Church of Christ, 1960 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio. There will be an hour of visitation beginning at 5:30 till the time of service. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 17, 2019
