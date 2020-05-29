Landan HAJNIK-CAREY
HAJNIK-CAREY, Landan Lambro 14, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, in his home after losing his battle to depression. He was born June 14, 2005, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Bradley & Angela (Hajnik) Carey. Landan had just completed 9th grade at Springfield High School where he was a member of the Marine Corp ROTC program and participated in the card club, which he enjoyed. Landan had many interests some of which included woodworking, video games, reading, four wheeling, listening to music, watching Youtube, playing Magic the Gathering, and most importantly annoying his parents and older sister. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially visiting his extended family in Lucasville, Ohio. He was an old soul and enjoyed history, anything to do with the military and he enjoyed visiting the National museum of the United States Air Force in Fairborn, Ohio. He enjoyed road trips with his family to surrounding areas and states to try restaurants we had seen on Food Network. One of the highlights of his life was a family vacation to Washington D.C. where he was surrounded by the history that he loved and enjoyed so much. He was a great storyteller and liked to tell funny jokes. He loved his dogs Luka, Lillie, & Luci and most recently taking care of our African Gray Parrot. Landan had a bright future ahead of him and wanted to join the Marines after graduating high school where he hoped to become a police officer or firefighter. He was a wonderful child and kind soul and could light up any room just by walking into it, he loved his family and friends and would protect those he loved. He is survived by his mom and dad, and big sister and protector Sydalei Hajnik, Uncles John Hajnik, James (Kim) Hajnik, Daniel (Cheri) Hajnik, Kenneth "Chad" Carey, Aunts Shelley (Oscar) Caceres, Elizabeth Olden and Cindy Mager. Special Uncle Daniel Blevins and Special Aunts Kelsey Adams, Jamie Summers and Brandi Reveal Paternal grandmother Elaine Carey, Paternal Great Grandmother Mildred Shoemaker. Special Friends Bill Woodburn, Michael Lowe, Denise (Jeff) Lough, Debbie (Gene) Husted, and classmates Kaden Wells and Evin Flora. Special cousins Aspen Krenning, Paris and Mason Mackey, Alyssa Caceres, Jaxson, Bryan, Tammi and Jeff Fritz and Maysen Sewell. He is survived by a large group of friends and classmates, an even larger extended family, and both his parents work families. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents John and Rosemary (Naumoff) Hajnik, Great-Aunt Elizabeth (Naumoff) & John Byard, paternal grandfather Kenneth Fritz, Paternal great grandfathers Earl M. Carey and Harold L. Shoemaker. Due to current conditions, private services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

