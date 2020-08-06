1/1
LaNya Vance-Rainey
2011 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaNya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VANCE-RAINEY, LaNya Jai Age 8, of Dayton, departed this life unexpectedly Friday, July 31, 2020. LaNya was born August 27, 2011, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert Rainey and Monique Vance. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of loving family members and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11am. Family will receive friends at 10am. Pastor Cory J. Pruitt officiating/eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Enon Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Mt. Enon Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved