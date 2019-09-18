|
BICKEL (Pack), Larraine Ann Age 76 of Kettering, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Lawrence and Lillian Pack on February 27, 1943 in Haywards Heath, England. Larraine graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1961 and would go on to earn her college degree later in life. In 1963, she married William R. Bickel, Jr. Larraine was a dedicated and successful career woman, but her real passion was her grandchildren. Over the years, she created so many memories for them during their countless adventures together. When she wasn't working or with her grandkids, she enjoyed reading (never going anywhere without a book or her Kindle), watching documentaries and Ohio State football games, and going on the occasional shopping spree though almost always buying for others. Larraine was also very involved with the Seniors Helping Seniors program at Fairmont High School. Larraine was caring, selfless, smart, generous, witty, and incredibly resilient. The void she is leaving behind will be greatly felt by her family and friends, especially her two children, Tracy (Michael) Gruttadauria and Melissa (Gregory) Smith, her four grandchildren, Zackery (Sharlene) Shell, Joshua (Caitlin) Smith, Emily (Wes) Brewer, and Sarah (Aaron) Carnes, and her two great-grandchildren, Reagan Shell and Henry Smith. She is also survived by siblings Gregory (Susan) Pack, Jeannette Banschbach, Gene (Cindy) Pack, and Robert Pack, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Woodland Cemetery Chapel, Dayton Ohio. Immediately following the service until 4:00pm, family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering at the home of a family member. To honor Larraine's love of Ohio State, please feel free to wear your OSU apparel to the Celebration of Life gathering. For directions, please contact a family member. Directions will also be available at the service for those attending both. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seniors Helping Seniors organization at Kettering Fairmont High School.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019