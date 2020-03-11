|
|
AMOS, Larry L. Age 78, of Eaton, OH, passed away, Monday, March 9, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Dayton, OH, on August 9, 1942, to the late Lillian M. (Baker) and Harold L. Amos. He retired from Dayton Power & Light after 30 years of service. Larry is survived by his wife, Karen (Eisele) Taulbee-Amos; his children, Lon (Kim) Amos and LeAnn (Kirk) Himmelberg; 4 grandchildren, Danielle & Samantha Amos, and Jessica & Bradley Himmelberg; 6 step-sons, Bryan (Missy), Doug (Tammy), Jason (Tomi), Matt (Melissa), Josh (Amanda) and Zach Taulbee; 20 step-grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter ~ plus 2 on the way. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 12 p.m., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020