ANDERSON, Larry A. 6/10/1936-8/12/2019 83, of Washington Township passed away on August 12, 2019. He was born in Jenera, Ohio on June 10, 1936. He practiced architecture for 41 years at the firm of Lorenz + Williams, starting as a draftsman and retiring as Chief Executive Officer. Over his career he worked on many buildings that shaped Dayton's skyline such as Kettering Tower, Citizens Federal Tower, NCR World Headquarters, Victoria Theatre, Sinclair Community College and Kettering Medical Center. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alberta; his children Brian, Scott and Jeffrey (Karynn); his four grandchildren Scott Anderson Jr, Madison Anderson, Katie Anderson and Ryan Kilgore (Molli). Some of his happiest memories came from spending time with his family on Hilton Head Island. There will be no formal services held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Newcomer Kettering Chapel entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019