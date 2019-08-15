Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, Larry A. 6/10/1936-8/12/2019 83, of Washington Township passed away on August 12, 2019. He was born in Jenera, Ohio on June 10, 1936. He practiced architecture for 41 years at the firm of Lorenz + Williams, starting as a draftsman and retiring as Chief Executive Officer. Over his career he worked on many buildings that shaped Dayton's skyline such as Kettering Tower, Citizens Federal Tower, NCR World Headquarters, Victoria Theatre, Sinclair Community College and Kettering Medical Center. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alberta; his children Brian, Scott and Jeffrey (Karynn); his four grandchildren Scott Anderson Jr, Madison Anderson, Katie Anderson and Ryan Kilgore (Molli). Some of his happiest memories came from spending time with his family on Hilton Head Island. There will be no formal services held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Newcomer Kettering Chapel entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.