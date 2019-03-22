Home

BARTLETT, II, Larry "Bokey" Age 41, of Middletown, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born June 25, 1977 in Middletown, OH to Larry and Jo (Lewis) Bartlett. Bokey was a former Firefighter for Madison Township and a former Coach for Edgewood Athletics. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend. Bokey is survived by his mom and dad; children, Austin Bartlett, Cameron Bartlett, Alyssa Bartlett; sister, Shannon Bartlett; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Irene Lewis, Frank Lewis, Cecil Bartlett, Virginia Bartlett, Juanita Bartlett. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road Middletown, Ohio 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Church with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Memorial contributions maybe made to Stratford Heights Church of God c/o in memory of Larry Bartlett. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 22, 2019
