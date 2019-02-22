BERNARD, Larry E. Age 75, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center where he had been a patient for two days. He was born August 5, 1943 in Dayton Ohio, and graduated fro m Simon-Kenton High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Navy. Larry was the owner /operator of Bernard Dental Lab for over 40 years retiring in 2014. He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge #257, where he was the Past Exalted Ruler for two years, and held every chair in the lodge as well as being a former trustee. He was also a member of American Legion Post 218. Larry was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events. Preceding him in death were his parents, Harrison West and Mary Ellen (Camp) Bernard; and one sister, Barbara Allen. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cheryl L. Bernard; three children, Kimberly (Chris) Mofield, Tracey (Joe) Wheeler and Sandra (Michael) Webb; seven grandchildren, Joseph, Noah, Ty, Geneva, Garret, Matthew and Drew; one brother, Richard Bernard; two sisters, Judy (Dave) Campbell and Linda Barton; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 3:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Centerville Cemetery, Sabina, Ohio with military honors by the American Legion Post 49 of Wilmington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be made to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary