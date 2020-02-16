Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Larry Blankenship


1945 - 2020
Larry Blankenship Obituary
BLANKENSHIP, Larry "Pete" Age 74, of West Carrollton, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home. He was born April 25, 1945 in Mallory, West Virginia the son of the late Cloyd and Corbie (Trent) Blankenship. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of dedicated service. After retirement, Pete worked for an additional 10 years at CompuNet Clinical Laboratories. He was a long-time member of the Germantown Masonic Lodge #257. Pete always responded when there was a need and truly loved his family. He was always the first to help in any situation. Through his life, he has touched and made a positive impact on many lives. Along with his parents, Pete is preceded in death by his brothers, Ulvert, James C., Ernie and Hassel Blankenship; sisters, Juanita Queen and Beulah Thomas. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rebecca "Becky" Blankenship; children, Kim (Mike) Stucker and Mark (Aimee) Blankenship; grandchildren, Brooke (Andres) Cuevas, Malisa (Dona) Blankenship, Alex Blankenship, Allie and Michael Holland; siblings, Sue Cobler, Ada Lee Tye and Norman Blankenship; brother-in-law, Jack (Linda) Cook; and several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. where a Masonic Service will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45458. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020
