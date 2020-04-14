|
BOWLING, Larry Dale 63, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born March 11, 1957 in Miamisburg, Ohio and was a 1976 graduate of West Carrollton High School. While in school, Larry spent most of his time involved in football and track. He worked for many years at Delphi and enjoyed motorcycles. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Larry is survived by his daughter, Heather (Kurtis) Jewell; grandchildren, Harper and Marcus Jewell; sisters, Yvonne (Ken) Steele and Michele (Jason) Sutton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Bowling; mother, Anna (Hacker) Ritter; son, Marcus Bowling; and nephew, Corey Phillips. A private service will be held and burial will take place at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
