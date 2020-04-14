Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry BOWLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry BOWLING


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry BOWLING Obituary
BOWLING, Larry Dale 63, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born March 11, 1957 in Miamisburg, Ohio and was a 1976 graduate of West Carrollton High School. While in school, Larry spent most of his time involved in football and track. He worked for many years at Delphi and enjoyed motorcycles. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Larry is survived by his daughter, Heather (Kurtis) Jewell; grandchildren, Harper and Marcus Jewell; sisters, Yvonne (Ken) Steele and Michele (Jason) Sutton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Bowling; mother, Anna (Hacker) Ritter; son, Marcus Bowling; and nephew, Corey Phillips. A private service will be held and burial will take place at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -