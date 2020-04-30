Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
BOZEMAN, Larry D. "Bear" Age 62, of Dayton, departed this life Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born February 27, 1958 to the late Minnie and Henry Bozeman. He leaves to mourn: wife, Vera Bozeman; (2) sisters, Cynthia (Mousie) Bozeman and Cordelia (DeeDee)) Henderson; (3) brothers, Peter Alexander, Kenneth and Walter Bozeman, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Final disposition: Cremation. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020
