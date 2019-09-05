|
BRANDENBURG, Larry L. 82, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on Aug 14, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton where he was showered with love by family, friends, and former students. He leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Paula K. Brandenburg. Larry received his bachelor's degree from Ashland College and his master's degree from Xavier University. In 1959, he was hired to teach at Poasttown Elementary in Middletown, Ohio for 1 year until the new high school facility was completed. He then dedicated the remaining 29 years of his 30 year career in education to Madison High School where he was teacher, coach, athletic director, and ultimately retired as principal. He started the football program at Madison and has since had the field named in his honor. He also coached basketball, track, and cross country, advancing teams and individuals to state finals competition. After retiring from Madison High School, Larry spent several years as a Madison Township trustee. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie and vacationing at Myrtle Beach. In death, he was still trying to provide educational opportunities by donating his body to the Wright State University Medical School. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Sept 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Oasis Church, 6927 Lefferson Rd, Middletown, Ohio. The family is requesting no flowers be sent. Donations may be made to the Larry L. Brandenburg Scholarship, c/o Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N Main St, Suite 300, Middletown, Ohio 45042.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 5, 2019