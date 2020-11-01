1/1
Larry BUCHANAN
BUCHANAN, Larry A. "Buck"

Larry A. "Buck" Buchanan, age 66, of Springboro, OH, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home. He was born in Piqua, OH, on

November 28, 1953, to the late Betty F. (Harrison) and Herbert Buchanan. He attended

Bowling Green State University; and pitched baseball in the Philadelphia Phillies Minor

Leagues. Buck owned and operated Buckeye Elite Lawn Care for 17 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, whom he lovingly called "Poppy". He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Jearldine L. "Jeri" (Shores) Buchanan; his daughter, Katie Buchanan; and his son, Ben Buchanan; his grandchildren Hannah and Max Selk; his step-children, Kenneth (Diana) Sese, Dan (Caitlin) Sese, and Jen Sese; 3 step-grandchildren, Maddison, Jacob and Asher; and his sister, Sandy Herrman. The family will receive friends 2 - 3 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the

Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m., with Dr. Dan Flory

officiating.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
October 29, 2020
The way I will always think of him.
My Uncle Buck was sweet, loving, funny, gentle, hard-working, protective, supportive and my friend. It didnt matter how long it had been since we had seen each other, he would great me with a smile and a hug. I will miss him laughing at my jokes and looking after everyone. I have so many stories and memories that I will cherish forever. The crew (dad, Buck, and George) is together again playing horseshoes and laughing up a storm. Love You!!! Buck potatoes will live on! OH-IO
Andrea (Nini) Rickett
Family
May 16, 2020
Hey Katie, Hannah, Max, Ben and Jeri,
So many Thoughts and Prayers are in our hearts for you. May God Our Heavenly Father comfort you as only He can do.
Sending Love & Hugs from Denise & Jeff
dj norris
May 13, 2020
Katie and family - I'm so sorry for the loss of your father. I'm thinking about you during this time.
Theresa Ward
Friend
May 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss Jeri, Katie, and Ben. John MacKellar told me last week of his unexpected passing. He was an outstanding teammate and friend, he will be missed. RIP Buck.
Tim Duer
Friend
May 10, 2020
Katie, Ben and family. Sending love as you mourn the loss of your dad and grandpa. Im so sorry.
Becky Konkol
Friend
May 10, 2020
Dean Lineman gave me the sad news today that Bucky passed away suddenly this week. I played Piqua Legon ball with your husband/dad, Dean and many others in 1969-1971. He was a good guy. So sorry for your loss. My condolences.
Barb Cordonnier
May 9, 2020
Rest In Peace Uncle Buck. Ill always remember your passion for sports and family. Youll be missed, but I know you and Dad are hanging out together already just like the old days. Ill miss your laugh and Ohio accent. Love you!
Heather Rickett
Family
May 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
May 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. He is part of many memories growing up in Piqua. Thoughts and prayers to your family.
Pam Hampson
Friend
May 6, 2020
My most sincere condolences to Jeri and the family. Larry was my best friend from 1st grade until graduation. You will always be a part of some of the best memories of my life. I will miss you!! It was so good to see you at the class reunion and on your boat a couple of years ago. Rest in peace!!!-------The BIg-"H"
Bob Hartzell
Friend
May 6, 2020
Condolences to the family. Knew Buck from High School.
Suzann (Smith) Flinn
Friend
May 6, 2020
So very sad to read this news. My deepest sympathy to his wife, Katie & Benjamin. We had so many great times in high school. Buck was a great guy!
Judy Smith- Seipel
Friend
