CAMPBELL, Larry Age 69 of Fairfield passed away Saturday March 16, 2019. He was born June 24, 1949 in Walkertown, Kentucky the son of the late Taft and Opal (nee Lewis) Campbell. Mr. Campbell was a decorated veteran of the U. S. Army serving in Vietnam and was a Bronze Star recipient. He was a self- employed grocer for many years and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking. He was a member of the Fairfield VFW. Mr. Campbell is survived by his wife Connie Campbell; two children Chris Campbell and Jami Campbell; four grandchildren Sidney Lane Henson, Brooke Taylor Habel, Taylor Marie Henson, and Kyle Everett Henson; great grandson Lane Matthew Henson, and two sisters Joyce (George) Merrill and Patricia Peddicord. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday March 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow with full military honors in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 18, 2019
