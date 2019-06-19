Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry COLTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry COLTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry COLTON Obituary
COLTON, Larry 74, of Circleville passed away on June 15, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1945 in Columbus to Ralph and Hulda (Frazier) Calton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Chad Calton. Larry an Army Veteran is survived by his wife Nancy (Dillard) Calton, children James (Alicia), Stacy (Delfino), Jason (Stacy) Calton and Kristy (Keith) Smith, grandchildren Tyler, Kayla, Ashley, Maverick, Lauren, Dillon, Paige, Gage and Oaka, brother Wendell Calton, sister Elaine Winegardner and by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Nazarene Church, Circleville with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to , 1240 East 9th Street, Cleveland, Ohio44199. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now