|
|
COLWELL, Larry D. Age 57 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Larry was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 25, 1961 to Kathryn Marie Barnes Dingman. Larry worked for Hamilton City School district as a carpenter for 31 years. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family. Larry is survived by his wife, Carolyn Colwell; children, Latasha (Jonathan) Abrams, Tiffany (David) Maggard and Larry Colwell Jr.; step children, Thomas (Lindsay) Clemens, David Monroe Jr. and Mary Monroe; brothers, Greg (Melissa) Colwell, Michael (Casie) Colwell, Dennis (Donna) Dingman and Terry Dingman, along with grandchildren and nieces. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Marie Dingman. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Elby Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to or ASPCA. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 14, 2019