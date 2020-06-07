Larry CONLEY
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONLEY, Larry Neil Age 84, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Larry was born April 20, 1936, in Burdine, KY, to Edgar and Odie (Dotson) Conley. A graduate of the University of Akron in 1959, he went on to have a diverse career path. Larry worked at GMAC for 20 years. He and his wife Judy owned and operated the Woodman Drive location Dunkin Donuts for 18 years, and following that, Larry made a career at Lowes as an electrical pro for 22 years. Larry was a big fan of Kentucky basketball, rooting on the Wildcats every chance he got. Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchild, all who will miss Larry deeply. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Judy, and sisters Goldie and Mable. Larry is survived by his children Chris (Laura) Conley, MD, and Colleen (Noel) Meredith; grandchildren Michael Conley and Jake (Kaytlyn) Meredith; great grandson Jaxon Meredith; sister Eileen Dufour; and brothers, Ed (Pam) Conley and Jerry (Libby) Conley. A private family service will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St, Centerville. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved