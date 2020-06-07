CONLEY, Larry Neil Age 84, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Larry was born April 20, 1936, in Burdine, KY, to Edgar and Odie (Dotson) Conley. A graduate of the University of Akron in 1959, he went on to have a diverse career path. Larry worked at GMAC for 20 years. He and his wife Judy owned and operated the Woodman Drive location Dunkin Donuts for 18 years, and following that, Larry made a career at Lowes as an electrical pro for 22 years. Larry was a big fan of Kentucky basketball, rooting on the Wildcats every chance he got. Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchild, all who will miss Larry deeply. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Judy, and sisters Goldie and Mable. Larry is survived by his children Chris (Laura) Conley, MD, and Colleen (Noel) Meredith; grandchildren Michael Conley and Jake (Kaytlyn) Meredith; great grandson Jaxon Meredith; sister Eileen Dufour; and brothers, Ed (Pam) Conley and Jerry (Libby) Conley. A private family service will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St, Centerville. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.