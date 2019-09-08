|
COOK, Larry Ray Age 68 of Franklin, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was born November 30, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio to Irvin E. and Clara V. (Weidner) Cook. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Charles Cook. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Hester (Kilburn) Cook, daughters Leslie (Brian) Rice, Leanne (Steven) Romer, and grandchildren Ciauna, Saray, Peart, and Noah. Brothers Gail (Sherry) Cook, Tom (Terry) Cook, sister Sharon Boudroua and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1-4 pm at Pisanello's Pizza, Franklin, Ohio. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019