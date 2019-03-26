COX, Larry Lee Age 70, of Xenia passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Dayton VA Medical Center following a battle with Agent Orange. He was born in West Liberty, KY, one of nine children born to Robert Floyd and Goldie Mae (Cantrell) Cox. Larry proudly served in the US Air Force and served in Vietnam. He was employed with Bimac Corporation in Moraine, Ohio. Larry enjoyed traveling, especially annual family trips to NJ, and was an avid sports fan, particularly the Cincinnati Reds. He was very generous and enjoyed helping anyone he could. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia D. (Hart) Cox, whom he married September 12, 1981; his children: Robert Floyd Cox (Rebecca Allen); Lauree Cox; Larry Jr. "Buddy" Cox; Paul Cox and Mary Cox; sisters: Myrtle Cox Sorge (Pasqual) of NJ; Shirley Taylor of Kettering; Vickie Brown of Kettering; and Martha M. Bittner (Richard) of Xenia; a brother: Gary Cox of Xenia; grandchildren: Abbie Cox and Jayden Allen; numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Bobby E. Cox, Carl E. Cox and Clyde T. "Tommy" Cox; as well as in-laws: Gilbert Taylor; Michael Stackhouse and Patricia Cox. A Memorial Service will be held 11 AM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Trinity Christian Assembly Church, 1146 Grange Hall Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45430 with Pastor Bill Rowe officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 AM until the time of service at the church. He will be interred with his family at New Burlington Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., Xenia.) Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary