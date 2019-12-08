Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Hills Memory Gardens
Springboro, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry CUMMINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry CUMMINS


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry CUMMINS Obituary
CUMMINS, Larry M. 68, formerly of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center. He was born December 18, 1950 in Dayton. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He is survived by a niece and nephew and was preceded in death by his parents, James M. and Nettie Cummins, and a brother, James V. Cummins. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens, Springboro. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -