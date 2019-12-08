|
|
CUMMINS, Larry M. 68, formerly of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center. He was born December 18, 1950 in Dayton. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He is survived by a niece and nephew and was preceded in death by his parents, James M. and Nettie Cummins, and a brother, James V. Cummins. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens, Springboro. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019