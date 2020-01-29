Home

Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
(937) 878-0711
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
Larry DEER Obituary
DEER, Larry G. Age 77,of Fairborn, OH passed away at his home on Sunday, January 19, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, Denver and Myrtle (Henderson) Deer; sisters, Martha Cantrell and Linda Deer and brothers, Freddy, Johnny and Frank "Butch" Deer. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Linda Deer; son, David Stokes; sister, Judy Deer; grandson, Dalton Stokes and Grandkids Cadence & Cameron Okelley, and many nieces and nephews. He owned and operated a barbershop in Fairborn called HairKut for 52 years. He was awarded the honor of a Kentucky Colonel for being a dedicated member of Fairborn and the Greene County community. He was a lifetime Mason, served in the U.S. Navy, and member of The Moose, Odd Fellows, Eagles, and Elks Lodges. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will take place from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, January 31,2020 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main Street, Fairborn, OH 45324. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
