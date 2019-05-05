DENNY, Larry J Age 72, passed away at home on April 30th, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Fay Denny and Melvin Denny, he is survived by his wife, Marilyn, step-son, Shane Brewer and his wife Monica, grandchildren Cassidy, Abbey, and Garrett, sister, Sheila Shahbabian and husband, Dr. Set Shahbabian, and brother-in-law John Dunn, and wife Katie. He was a graduate of Centerville High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Centre College in Danville, Kentucky in 1969. He matriculated to the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky State College and achieved his Juris Doctorate Degree in 1974. Upon graduating, he was admitted to the practice of law by the Ohio Supreme Court and the United States District Court. Larry's law practice was dedicated to OVI/DUI defense. Throughout his career, he served the legal community as zealous advocate, mentor, lecturer and instructor. Larry was a sustaining member and foundation fellow with the Dayton Bar Association as well as a member of the Warren County Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association, the Ohio Academy of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the National College of DUI Defense, Inc. He was the recipient of numerous awards, accolades and ratings achieved throughout his stellar career. Larry was also an avid horseman and master woodworker. He will be sorely missed by the legal community, his many friends in the equestrian community, and fellow woodworkers and instructors at the Marc Adams School of Woodworking. Funeral services will be held at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, OH 45429, on May 7th, 2019. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with funeral service at 2:00 p.m. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Centre College, 626 W. Walnut St., Danville, Kentucky 40422 in memory of Larry. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary