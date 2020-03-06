Home

DILL, Larry Age 53, Passed away at home February 29, 2020. He was born November 20. 1966 in Dayton. Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Theda Dill and his oldest brother William Dill lll. He is survived by his daughter Miracle Kay, and his siblings Brenda Dill of Versailles OH, Linda Hatfield of Jackson Center OH, Sharon (Jay) Lemasters of Kettering OH, his twin Gary Dill of Dayton, OH and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He's lived his whole life in Ohio. He will be missed by all. Memorial Service will be held Sunday March 8, from 2:00 until 4:00. At Back's Place 6585 Fishburg Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424. Rev. Russell Caudill officiating, music by Marie Caudill. Dinner after service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 6, 2020
