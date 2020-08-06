1/
Larry DUMFORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUMFORD, Larry A. A caring and hard-working man, full of generosity, Larry A. Dumford, age 88, of Xenia, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. Larry was born on November 20, 1931, to Harry and Jennie (Adams) Dumford. He worked for NCR for nearly 23 years, and then later worked for Lenz as a screw machine operator for almost 10 years. He worked incredibly hard, he even milked cows at the Kemp farm before and after work each and every day. Larry loved going on trips with the family, most notably to camp at Dale Hollow Lake's Starpoint Marina for fishing and skiing, and to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Larry loved horses and enjoyed watching harness racing, he loved hunting in his younger years, and even led a group of boy scouts. He was a longtime member of Bellbrook Presbyterian Church, where he loved to sing Amazing Grace. He looked forward to the Dumford family reunion every year and homemade chili every Saturday night. Larry will be deeply missed by son, Harry (Donna) Dumford; grandchildren, Amber Dumford (Dennis Schropp), Heather Cook (Casey), Jennie Myers, Brian Trout; and siblings, Barbara Wagner, Phyllis Blackaby, and Carl Dumford. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris Dumford; son, Martin Dumford; daughter, Gail Dumford Trout; siblings, George Dumford, Don Dumford, Gerladine Neace, Bonnie Ehlers, and Ralph Dumford; and other close family members: Clifton and Norma Beegle, Lou and Hoby Turner, Mattie Turner, Smith and Karla Beegle, Vickie Beegle, Aunt Janet to Uncle Carl, and Uncle Glen to Aunt Phyllis. You are invited to share during a graveside service at Bellbrook Cemetery, (3939 Upper Bellbrook Rd, Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Friday, August 7th, at 12:00 pm. To help the family celebrate his life you are invited to use Larry's online Book of Memories to share photos, condolences, and memories on his tribute wall at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Bellbrook Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conner & Koch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved