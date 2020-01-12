Home

Larry ECKHARDT

Larry ECKHARDT Obituary
ECKHARDT, Larry D. Age 75 of Middletown passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born December 19, 1944 in Butler County, Ohio the son of Scharrold and Lucille (Maxwell) Eckhardt. Larry owned and operated Rebiltco Inc. weld fab shop in Madison Township since 1984. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joy Ann (Schlobig) Eckhardt; daughter, Kim (husband, Ron) Weaver; son, Rick (wife, Teresa) Eckhardt; four grandchildren, Amanda Clark, Stacey Ward, Megan Chafin and Mackenzie Weaver; four great grandchildren, Easton Clark, Rylee Clark, Ella Ward and Mason Ward; a sister, Virginia Bronnenberg; and two brothers, James Eckhardt and Steven Eckhardt. Memorial service will be 7:00 pm Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until service time Monday. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 12, 2020
