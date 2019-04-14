|
ESTERLINE, Larry G. Age 83, of Brookville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 11, 2019 following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bruce Ullery. He retired from Miami Valley RTA after 30 years of service. He was a simple country man who lived a simple life filled with the love of family and friends. Larry is survived by his wife of 31 years, Paula; children, Melanie Esterline, Susan Ullery, Dennis (Crystal) Esterline; grandkids, Shannon (Anthony) Mize, Ryan (Brenna) Ullery, Chris, Jon & Diana Esterline; 7 great-grandkids and by his first wife and good friend, Vi Knecht. A funeral service will be held 1 PM Mon. April 15 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville. Visitation will also be Monday, from 11 AM until service time. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019