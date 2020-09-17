1/1
Larry HARROD
1939 - 2020
HARROD, Larry L. Larry L. Harrod, 81 of Brookville, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Cypress Pointe in Englewood, OH. Born on August 2, 1939, in Union, OH, son of the late, Carl & Audrey L. (Dunson) Harrod. Larry proudly served in the US Army from 1958 to 1964. Life Member of AMVETS Post 0088 in Troy, OH. Life Member of the Moose Lodge #329 in Greenville, OH. Member of the NRA. Larry had worked for 20 years at IAMS in Lewisburg that later became Proctor & Gamble in Lewisburg, OH. Preceded in death by his Wife, K. Jane (Drew) Harrod; Brother, Kenneth Hugh Harrod; Sisters, Mildred Pauline Bush and Ruth M. Baughman. Survived by his Daughter, Mary Jane (Jeff) Matthews; Son, Tim (Denise) Harrod; Sisters, Nancy Wombold and Dorothy (Larry) Mikesell; Grandchildren, Steven and Amanda; Great Grandchildren, Ashlie and Zachary; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg, OH with Military Honors provided by the Preble County Honor Guard and Rev. Lowell T. Spencer officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, OH In lieu of Flowers, please Donate to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Condolences to the family via www.barnesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH 45338
(937) 962-2845
