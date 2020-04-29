|
|
HILL, Larry E. Age 78 of Fairfield passed away on Friday April 24, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1941 in Bellefontaine, OH the son of Howard and Wilda (nee Funk) Hill. In 1961 Larry married Jeanne Roby. He is survived by his loving wife of over 59 years Jeanne Hill; two children Scott (Tammy) Hill and Greg (Judy) Hill; three grandchildren Trevor Hill, Cameron Schneider, and Colby Schneider; two great grandchildren Jonas and Adalynn; one brother Keith Hill; two sisters Becky (Rick) Nelson and Susan (Mike) Gleason. Larry also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Monday May 4, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. A graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Memorial Park at 11:45 on Monday May 4, 2020. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 29, 2020