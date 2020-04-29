Home

Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Monday, May 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 4, 2020
11:45 AM
Crown Hill Memorial Park
11825 Pippin Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Larry HILL


1941 - 2020
Larry HILL Obituary
HILL, Larry E. Age 78 of Fairfield passed away on Friday April 24, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1941 in Bellefontaine, OH the son of Howard and Wilda (nee Funk) Hill. In 1961 Larry married Jeanne Roby. He is survived by his loving wife of over 59 years Jeanne Hill; two children Scott (Tammy) Hill and Greg (Judy) Hill; three grandchildren Trevor Hill, Cameron Schneider, and Colby Schneider; two great grandchildren Jonas and Adalynn; one brother Keith Hill; two sisters Becky (Rick) Nelson and Susan (Mike) Gleason. Larry also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Monday May 4, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. A graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Memorial Park at 11:45 on Monday May 4, 2020. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 29, 2020
