HILSMIER, Larry Duane 79, joined our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, May 29, 2020, from stage 4 cancer. He was born on August 4, 1940, in Ossian, Indiana, to the late Maxine Folk Hilsmier-Collins, and Homer Hilsmier. Larry attended Concordia Lutheran High School, class of 1958, and was ROTC Captain. He then attended Purdue University, Lafayette, achieving his degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation he took a position with Chevy/GMC, in Detroit, for three years, at that point he decided to return to Fort Wayne, and start his 40 + years career with International Harvester/Navistar. During these years he was Supervisor /Manager, at the main Fort Wayne IH Plant, in Planning, Advanced Planning, and Plant Engineering until 1979. At that point IH was building a new plant in Wagoner, Oklahoma, and he was given the opportunity to go from the Manufacturing side to Engineering. Upon the closing of OTO, he was transferred to Springfield, Ohio, beginning at the Springfield IH Body Plant, and then to the main IH Plant/Engineering Facility. After a decade there, he was transferred back to the Main FW Engineering Facility, until his retirement, on June 30, 2003. He retired as Chief Engineer, and was over the remaining engineering facilities under Navistar. Larry spent many years on the Our Hope Lutheran Church and School Council, as an Elder, and School Board Member. In 2006, he was diagnosed with a genetic liver disease, which eventually affected his kidneys. He received a double transplant at IU Medical Center, Indianapolis, on March 10, 2008, his goal at the time was to live to be 74, but he surpassed that. Larry's many hobbies, and years of enjoyment, included restoring classic cars, including 3 Corvettes, and later the special 1965 Mustang 2+2 Fastback. He and his youngest son, Kevin, restored in for Kevin to drive to Bowling Green State University. Later, in the last years, it sat for a while, and then he and his grandson, Ryan, began bringing it back again. He thoroughly enjoyed working with young people, coaching his sons Little League, in Huntertown, to summer baseball in Wagoner, Oklahoma, then following his grandson's baseball games at Carroll High School, and travel summer teams. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie J. (Betley) Hilsmier, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Leesa (Steve) Hilsmier-Henschen, of Fort Wayne; sons, Larry D. (D'Anne) Hilsmier Jr, of Atlanta, Georgia, Kevin G. (Janet) Hilsmier, of Limerick, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, two step-granddaughters, and one great-granddaughter; step-mother, Ruth Hilsmier, of Fort Wayne; brother-in-law, Jerry (Bonnie B. Davis) Betley, of Huntertown; sister, Pam (Gary) Drake, of Fort Wayne; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Monday, June 8, 2020, at Our Hope Lutheran Church, 1826 Trinity Drive, Huntertown, with calling one hour prior. Calling will also be held from 2 to 6 pm, Sunday, June 7, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials may be given to IU Health Transplant Hospital, Suite 4601, 550 North University Blvd, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202, or Our Hope Lutheran Church and School, 1826 Trinity Drive, Huntertown, Indiana 46748, or the Harvester Museum Fund, Ryan DuVall, Director. For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.