HOWARD, Larry Eugene "Greassy" 74, passed away in Springfield Regional Medical Center on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born September 26, 1945 in Springfield, Ohio. Larry attended Garfield Elementary, Keifer Jr. High and Springfield South High School in Springfield, Ohio and went on to Job Core from 1965 to 1966 where he met and married Ann Shoate in Oklahoma. The couple moved back to Larry's hometown of Springfield, Ohio and to this union two children were born, Larry Eugene Howard and Shelly Howard. In 1975 Larry partnered with Juanita Woodell and from this partnership three children were born, Larry Woodell (Korenna, Moeria and Larry Jr.), Shaunta Woodell (Tay'lon, R'Love (Shauntre'), Renea and JaVetta), Erica Woodell (Tra-lyn). His last partnership with Jeanie Hayden in which daughter, Felicia C. Howard (Isaiah, (Jax, Wilamea), Darius and K'nya) was born. In 1998 he married LeAnn Wilt. Contact remained, but this union ended in 2007. Larry leaves to cherish his memory his wonderful siblings, brothers, Johnny Howard, Leon (Crystal) Howard, Richard (Mary) Armstrong and William Pendergrass; sisters, Vicki Howard-Gullatte, Stacy McGowen, Nicole Poole, Rachel Wilkerson and Sally (Cecilia) Jones; special nephews, Richard (Helena) Bishop, Sylvester (Drew) Bishop, Victor (Heather) Bishop and Lamont Bishop. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Velma Burton; father, George Howard; sisters, Saundra (Bootsie) Cotton and Patricia Jones; brothers, George (Poncho) Howard, Allen Howard, Cecil Jones III and his biological father, Cecil Jones. Larry was a wisecracker. He loved to make everyone smile with the jokes he constantly told. That was his way of showing he loved you and you knew it. If you didn't hear the joke you knew something was wrong with you. Greassy's passion in life was to work on cars! Visitation is Monday, February 17, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Please join the Family for a repast immediately following the service at The L, 1530 S. Yellow Springs St. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 12, 2020