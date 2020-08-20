1/1
LARRY HUPP
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUPP, Larry B. Larry B. Hupp, 82, of Springfield, passed away Sunday morning, August 16, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born June 5, 1938, in Springfield, the son of the late Robert and Grace (Hardman) Hupp. He was a lifelong farmer and retired from Navistar with 36 years of service. Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Linda S. (Mumford) Hupp; one son, Greg (Alicia) Hupp of Springfield; one daughter, Lori Lambert of Springfield; one sister, Marnie Brown of Springfield; two brothers, James (Peggy) Hupp of Springfield and Dan (Billie) Hupp of Michigan; four grandchildren, Kevin Lambert of Springfield, Kathryn Lambert of South Carolina, Hannah Hupp of Springfield and Cody Lambert of Springfield and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm with services starting at 2:30 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Art Thibeault officiating. Live streaming will also be available on Littleton Rue Facebook Page beginning at 2:30 pm on Friday. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Family respectfully request that everyone wears masks and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the German Township Fire and EMS, 3940 Lawrenceville Dr., Spfld. OH. 45504. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial Gathering
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Service
02:30 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved