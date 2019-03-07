Dayton Daily News Obituaries
HURSH, Jr., Larry "Lee" 61, of Springfield passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was born December 5, 1957 in Springfield, the son of Larry Lee Sr. and Agnes F. (Flannery) Hursh. His survivors include his parents of Springfield; spouse, Dwayne E. Lyons; two sisters, Tammy(Darrell) Kraft and Amber Wingrove; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Rosehill Burial Park Chapel. The family is being served by LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
