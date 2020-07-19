JACKSON, Larry Larry Jackson, passionately known as "Chief", age 66, born October 29, 1953, to Levonia Jackson, Sr, and Olevia Doretha (Gillis) Jackson, in Dayton, Ohio, where he was a lifelong resident, lost his battle with dementia / Alzheimer's Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Larry was a 1972 graduate of Nettie Lee Roth High School. He was employed at Wright-Patterson AFB Fire Department from his last two years of high school until he retired, as chief. He then worked for Harrison Township Fire Department. Larry was a lifelong member of Phillips Temple CME Church. Larry was preceded in death by both his parents; one brother, Levonia Jackson, Jr.; both maternal (Gillis) and paternal (Bolen/Smith) grandparents, and his beloved nephew, Tommy Lee Weatherspoon, Jr. Larry leaves to cherish and celebrate his legacy, 3 sons, Morris Russell, Tony (Aaliyah) Russell, & Larry Hall; one brother, Lenard (Leronda) Jackson; 2 sisters, Lucille E. Miles and Rose Mary Mabry; 6 grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, firefighters and a dedicated friend Darrin Wiseman & family. Many thanks to Brookdale Nursing Facility, Cypress Point Nursing Home, Friendship Village Nursing Facility, and Troi Walker for Larry's care during his last years. Funeral Service 11 A.M. Wednesday July 22, 2020, at Phillips Temple CME, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, OH 45426, James E. Washington Pastor. The viewing will be from 9 AM -11 AM. Family arrives at 10 AM. Interment West Memory Gardens. Firemen Resolution at grave site. IMPORTANT: Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced. Masks will be required to attend viewing and/or funeral, at the church. There will not be a repast. Donations can be made at alz.org
