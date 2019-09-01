|
|
KENNEDY, Larry E. 62, of Springfield, passed away August 28, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 3, 1957 in Springfield, the son of Charles and Norma (Estep) Kennedy. Larry loved to tinker with cars and watch football but his favorite pastime was spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He had been employed at Kreider Corporation. Survivor include his loving wife of 29 years; Tammy (Eaton) Kennedy, six children; Amy Jo, Larry Kennedy II, Heather (Matt) Williams, Danielle Lockhart, Jessica Kennedy (John Krugh) and Wade "Andy" Kennedy, twenty one grandchildren, three sisters; Sharon (Joe) Lagrotteria, Pamela McDiffett and Tina (Bobby) Seitz, aunt; Anna Estep and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 7:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HEME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 5:00PM until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 1, 2019