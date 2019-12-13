|
KIMBRO, Larry Henry On Monday, December 9, 2019, Larry transitioned into life eternal. He was born on March 10, 1936, in Nashville, TN. He worked at Wright-Patterson AFB for over 35 years before he retired in 1996. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn A. Walker-Kimbro, three children: a son, Kevin Sean (Shayla) Kimbro, Durham NC; two daughters, Sharisse Edwards Kimbro (C. Robert Austin, IV), Evanston, IL. and Alicia Nicole Kimbro, Springfield, OH; four grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Service for Larry Kimbro will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 at Central Chapel AME Church 411 S. High St. Yellow Springs, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00am until time of service which will be at 11:00am with Pastor Dwight Smith officiating and Rev Dr. John E. Freeman Eulogist. Interment will be held on Monday December 16, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019