LIVZEY, Larry G. Age 76, passed away at his home on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born on January 5, 1943 in Middletown, OH to Wilbur and Jane (Babbington) Livzey. His occupation included, corporate incubation, marketing development, idea imagineering and licensing, organizational budgeting and structure. He enjoyed sailing in his free time. Larry is survived by a cousin, S. Garrett (Pam) Beck in Petoskey, MI and second cousins, E. Erinn Beck and J. Nicol Beck also of Petoskey, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judy Livzey. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on June 13, 2019