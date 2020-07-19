1/1
Larry MAKUPSON
MAKUPSON, Larry Jerome 69, passed away July 15, 2020. He was born September 20, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio. A graduate of Dunbar High School class of 1969. He was preceded in death by son, LaVar J. Makupson; parents, Herdia and Minnie Makupson; brother, Walter H. Makupson; sister-in-law, Gail Littlejohn, and niece Simone Makupson. Larry is survived by loving wife of 48 years, Trenda Makupson; loving daughter, Shalonda Makupson-Tilford (Terrance), and treasured grandchildren, Nia and T.J. Tilford, survived by brothers, William Holland Makupson (Darlene), Judge Bill C. Littlejohn, Houston, Texas, and sister-in-law, Amyre Makupson, Detroit, Michigan; host of aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, family and friends. Special friends Chico Miliner (Donnie), and Michael Huguely (Elaine). Larry retired from Pitney Bowes after 40 years of service. Currently working part-time for Grace Works at Martin Luther Community Senior Living Facility. Larry was a faithful member of New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church (formerly Faith Vision Missionary Baptist Church). Homegoing services 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Mount Enon Missionary Baptist Church 1501 West 3rd Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402 Pastor Corey Pruitt, Officiating; Pastor Malik Shaw, New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Eulogist. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM. Interment, West Memory Gardens. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
